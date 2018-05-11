Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

May 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Zachary Clark, 23, Jackson, was issued a citation for speed.

INCIDENT

At 12:43 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Dunlap Lane reported someone caused damage to their vehicle without permission.

May 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Wesley Clevenger, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

May 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Logan Elliott, 28, Cincinnati, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hubert Green, 41, Washington Court House, was arrested for domestic violence.

Dylan Campbell, 24, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by

intoxication, domestic violence and criminal damaging.

Justin Stevens, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Shawn Parr, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

INCIDENTS

At 5:47 p.m., Community Markets, Greenfield, reported known subjects left

the business without paying for merchandise. Upon investigation, Shawn

Parr, 35, Greenfield, was located and charged with theft.