Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

A 16-year-old Hillsboro juvenile was cited for squalling tires.

Jerimiah Seipelt, 26, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Brandy Pitzer, 41, of Lynchburg, was cited for failure to yield.

May 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jacob Nieman, 22, of Cincinnati, was arrested for possession of marijuana and on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Patrick Heninger, 26, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

May 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jamie Smith, 42, of Sardinia, was arrested on three failure to appear bench warrants.

Kaleb Osborne, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Brittany Long, 28, of New Vienna, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Christopher Robinson, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.