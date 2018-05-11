Bridge, culvert replacement for SR 134

A bridge and culvert replacement project is under way on SR 134 in Highland County, and a closure of the route will go into effect next week.

While contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation began operations in March to clear the project area and start preliminary work, crews from Sunesis Construction Company are now ready to close the route to begin the first phase of two-phase project that includes replacing a culvert over Anthony Run and a bridge over Dodson Creek, which are situated between U.S. Route 50 at Dodsonville and the Village of Lynchburg.

On Monday, May 14, SR 134 will be closed between Kier Road and Anderson Road for the culvert replacement, and the closure will be in effect for 45 days. Following this, the route will be closed just north of Crampton Road, approximately 1.5 miles south of Lynchburg, for approximately 90 days while the contractors replace the bridge over Dodson Creek.

Although a date to close the route near Crampton Road has yet to be determined, the closure at this location will not go into effect until after the route has been reopened at the site of the culvert replacement north of Kier Road. Throughout construction at either location, traffic will be detoured by way of U.S. 50 and SR 135.

Sunesis Construction was awarded a contract for approximately $1.06 million to complete the project, and all work is anticipated to be completed in early fall.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.