Lynchburg scouts create community garden

On Wednesday, May 9, Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop 120 met at the Lynchburg Medical Center to assemble four raised garden beds for tomatoes, beets, carrots, beans, kale, zucchini and pumpkins. The Boy Scouts will help to create the first ever Lynchburg Medical Center Community Garden.

“The goal of the garden is to encourage conversation about healthy eating, meal planning and food access. The produce from the garden will be available, for free, for anyone and a list of healthy recipes will be provided at the front desk in the clinic. We hope to offer several free open air cooking classes with tips for budget meal planning throughout the summer,” said Dr. JoBeth Lee.

She added that, “The garden is also meant to strengthen the wonderful community. While this first garden is small, suggestions for growth and improvement are welcome. If this project appeals to you, any help with weeding and watering are also welcome. Hopefully this garden will enrich all comers and we will harvest health, knowledge, fun, and maybe even some pumpkins.”

Submitted by Brandy Luke.

Members of Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop 120 are pictured with supplies fora community garden they constructed. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Boy-Scouts-pic.jpg Members of Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop 120 are pictured with supplies fora community garden they constructed.