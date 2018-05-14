Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of May 7-13, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 330 911 calls, answered 154 requests for service, dispatched 160 fire and EMS runs, took 19 offense reports and investigated four traffic crashes.

The sheriff’s office received a call from the 6000 block of Pence Road at 11:38 a.m. on May 8. The caller reported a family member had stolen her food card and refused to give it back. A deputy spoke to both parties and the cad was returned to its rightful owner. No report was taken and no charges were filed.

At 1:18 a.m. on May 9 the sheriff’s office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 5000 block of SR 73. The caller advised the vehicle was driving slowly up and down the road shining a spotlight at houses. A deputy dispatched to the area located the vehicle in question. The driver was an employee of a recovery company trying to locate a vehicle slated for repossession.

On May 9 at 7:43 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a call from a resident of East Main Street in Mowrystown. Sometime overnight an unknown person shattered the back window of the complainant’s car. A deputy took and offense report.