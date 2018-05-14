DAR group cleans up cemetery

The little Mitchell Cemetery on Pea Ridge Road was the setting early May 5 for a service project of Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The group was blessed with nice weather in its clean up of the cemetery. The rain came after teh group finished and met at the community center near the apartment of Janet Florence.

As it was Cinco de Mayo day and chapter members were served taco salad and other delicious refreshments provided by Tonia Edwards, Andrea Schneider and Alice Teeters.

The opening ceremony was led by Regent Hannah Rach followed by the president general’s message and the National Defense Message. Other business items were officer and committee reports and information about a training in the Southwest Territory on July 14. Some members expressed interest in attending.

The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. on June 2 at the Highlands Nature Sanctuary (Seven Caves) and the Appalachian Forest Museum operated by the Arc of Appalachia. Those attending should bring a bag lunch, drink and dress comfortably. Guests are always welcome.

Submitted by Jane Stowers.

Pictured, from left, are Alice Teeters, Hannah Rach, Jane Stowers, Pat Young, Tonia Edwards, Lois McLaughlin, Janet Florence, Andrea Schneider, Joan Gale, Rosemary Ryan and Cara Pfeifer. Taking the picture was guest and helper Claudia Fuller.