SSCC auditions for ‘Dead Man Walking’

The SSCC Theatre will hold auditions for the summer production of “Dead Man Walking,” a stage play based on the successful non-fiction book by Sister Helen Prejean and adapted screenplay by Tim Robbins.

Open to community members and students, auditions will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 1, and at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 2, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on the Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

In “Dead Man Walking,” Sister Prejean receives a letter from death row inmate Matthew Poncelet, who is convicted in the killing of two teenagers in Louisiana. Although Poncelet was sentenced to death, accomplice Carl Vitello got a lesser sentence of life without parole. As depicted by the press, Poncelet is a volatile criminal who makes references to Hitler as a role model. By becoming Poncelet’s spiritual adviser, Prejean is able to get inside the mind of a convicted killer. Through letters and visits, she discovers and understands a man that the rest of the world regards as a cold-blooded killer.

Those interested in auditioning should prepare and memorize a dramatic one- to two-minute monologue. Those interested in working on available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview the night of auditions.

If interested in auditioning, but unavailable to attend the audition date, contact director Rainee Angles (rangles@sscc.edu) to schedule an alternate audition date prior to June 1.

“Dead Man Walking” will be performed July 27-29. For more information about available roles and the rehearsal schedule, visit www.sscctheatre.com.

Submitted by Kris Cross, director of public relations, Southern State Community College.