Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School May Students of the Month

These children were chosen as May Students of the Month at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School. They were chosen by their teacher for displaying positive behavior, being responsible and respectful, doing good deeds as well as their school work and for being a positive role model. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Deanna Lomax (first grade), Jocelyn Vance (first grade), Miley Pierce (first grade), Kiersten Ribby (first grade), Porsha Wise (preschool), Korbin Williams (kindergarten), Carter Warnock (kindergarten), J.E.T. Balon (kindergarten) and Camaren Campbell (kindergarten);(second row, l-r) Olivia Van Fleet (fifth grade), Lily Lane (second grade), Carter Lane (second grade), Brayden Quarles (second grade), Mrs. Godby (principal), Emily Diskete (third grade), Landen Saylor (first grade), Lizzie Shreve (fourth grade) and Elijah Garrett (second grade); (third row, l-r) Daulton Ernst (fifth grade), Diamond Hewitt (fourth grade), Lily Doughman (third grade), Elam Faust (fourth grade), Raegan Brown (fourth grade), Zaden Hawk (fifth grade), Maddox Garrett (fifth grade), Cheyenne Lewis (third grade) and Kayden Lewis (third grade). Not pictured were Brayden Butler (prekindergarten) and Shane Stubbs (fifth grade).

