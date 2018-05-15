Koehl speaks to Hillsboro Women’s Club

The May meeting of the Hillsboro Women’s Club included a festive luncheon and a fascinating program offered by Tim Koehl of Bainbridge.

The Paxton Theatre Foundation is now in its fifth year of operation under Koehl and continues to have a variety of interesting live entertainment. The last weekend in June will feature a live children’s camp where the participants will learn the rudiments of acting. The camp is offered to children in grades 1-12.

Koehl mentioned that over the years Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, Conway Twitty, Minnie Pearl, Jean Shepherd and many others have performed on the Paxton Theatre stage.

Each of the 21 Women’s Club members received a flyer and two free tickets to a performance at the theatre.

Following the luncheon and the program, a brief business meeting was held with president Helen Ford presiding. Member Vicki Knauff, director of the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro, asked members to sign up to work at the museum during the city’s Festival of the Bells.

The treasurer’s and secretary’s reports were approved as read, and mention was made to inform the public of the club’s efforts to promote activities in Highland County through the club’s donations each year. The donation recipients are suggested by the Project Committee each year and approved by the membership.

Submitted by Hillsboro Women’s Club.

Tim Koehl is pictured speaking to the Hillsboro Women’s Club about the history of the Paxton Theatre, home of the Paint Valley Jamboree, the third longest running country music show in the country. Koehl purchased the building several years ago and has formed a foundation to protect its future. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Koehl-pic.jpg Tim Koehl is pictured speaking to the Hillsboro Women’s Club about the history of the Paxton Theatre, home of the Paint Valley Jamboree, the third longest running country music show in the country. Koehl purchased the building several years ago and has formed a foundation to protect its future.