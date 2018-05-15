Savaille joins Adena Internal Medicine

Adena Internal Medicine has announced the addition of Juanito Savaille, DO, to its staff.

As an internal medicine physician, Savaille sees mostly adult patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes, COPD and heart disease, but also treats those with acute illnesses. He provides wellness visits and check-ups and enjoys educating his patients on the importance of prevention.

“I chose internal medicine because I liked the aspect of diagnosing, treating and preventing,” he said. “I also like the range of patients I see in the sense that every patient is different. When patients come to me, I want them to know they will be treated like family. I want them to be comfortable and know they can trust me.”

A medical graduate from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Savaille completed his residency at Seton Hall University Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark. He began his medical career staying in New Jersey with a private practice.

To schedule an appointment with Savaille at Adena Internal Medicine, call 740-779-4700.

For more about Adena Health System and its services, visit adena.org

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.

