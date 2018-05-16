Locals sentenced in Clinton Co.

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court in Wilmington. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

Natalia Adkins, 22, of Lynchburg, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, and assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

Chance Conley-Day, 25, of New Vienna, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, and assessed $250 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.