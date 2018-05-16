The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Penny, a spayed, 6-month-old kitten. She loves to be held and petted and really likes to play with people and other kittens. If you could give Penny a good forever home, or any of the other dogs and cats at the shelter, contact the Humane Society at 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
