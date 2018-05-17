Fairfield FFA attends state convention

Fairfield FFA students departed on May 3 for the State FFA Convention in Columbus. The students traveled to the Ohio State Fairgrounds for the convention and expo.

The Fairfield FFA received a Charitable Giving Award and got to watch Ernest Hattan receive his Honorary State Degree. The chapter also got to listen to State President Ryan Matthews, a Fairfield High School graduate, give his retiring address.

Fairfield also had members receive their state degrees. Those students were Teigan Thackston, Dale Back, Bri Burleson, Tanner Collins and Connor Shoemaker. Thackston was recognized for her first place rank in state poultry and Back received his treasurer and reporter awards.

Students who attended state convention included Paige Teeters, Alexis Tompkins, Holden Ferguson, Bre Flint, Ally Davis, Brayden Grooms, Morgan Sheridan, Layla Hattan, Kiley Lamb, Allyce McBee, Spencer Crothers, Kohler Bartley, Logan Rohde, Gavin Cox, and Rachel Schuler.

The students visited a bison farm where they got to see wild bison and discover new things in the visitor center. They also got to visit the Magic Mountain Fun Center and attended several sessions of convention. Members enjoyed hearing from the keynote speaker, Gian Paul Gonzalez, about being “all in.”

Fairfield FFA State Degree recipients, from left, were Teigan Thackston, Tanner Collins, Dale Back, Connor Shoemaker and Bri Burleson. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Fairfield-FFA-pic-2.jpg Fairfield FFA State Degree recipients, from left, were Teigan Thackston, Tanner Collins, Dale Back, Connor Shoemaker and Bri Burleson.