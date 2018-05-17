Ellises will celebrate 50th anniversary

Charles “Bucky” and Judy (Grimsley) Ellis will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 9, 2018.

They were united in marriage June 9, 1968 by Herbert Lund at the Leesburg Friends Church.

The Ellises are the parents of one son, Wes (Becky) Ellis, and one daughter, Beth (Mike) Allering, all of Leesburg. They have five grandchildren, Skye Allering of Hamilton, Erin (Rob) Mustard, Kesley (Joe) Cloud, and Noah and Spencer Allering, all of Leesburg; and two great-granddaughters, Ellie Cloud and Madelyn Mustard.

Mr. Ellis is a lifetime farmer and Mrs. Ellis retired from the Fairfield Local School District in 2005 after teaching for 30 years.

An open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 9 at the Leesburg Friends Church, 149 South St., Leesburg.

Your presence in their lives is a gift, and they request no other.

Submitted by the Ellis family.

