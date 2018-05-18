Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
May 15
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Allen Fyffe, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespassing and
obstructing official business
Seth Eidenier, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Chadwick Price, 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of marijuana and disorderly.
May 16
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Derek Ames, 41, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.
A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for theft and being an unruly juvenile.
