Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Allen Fyffe, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespassing and

obstructing official business

Seth Eidenier, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Chadwick Price, 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of marijuana and disorderly.

May 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Derek Ames, 41, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for theft and being an unruly juvenile.