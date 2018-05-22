Chillicothe VA honors local organizations

The Chillicothe VA Medical Center recently recognized two local organizations during an event recognizing the center’s volunteers and the organizations they represent. Pictured in the photo to the left are Luise Curtis and Gerald “Buzzard” Wilkin. Curtis was recognized for her work on behalf of the local AmVets Post 61 Ladies Auxiliary and Wilkin was recognized for his work on behalf of AmVets Post 61. The event had a farm theme, explaining Wilkin’s attire. In the photo to the right are Mary Myers and John Knauff. Myers was recognized for her work on behalf of the Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Auxiliary and Knauff was recognized for his work on behalf of Hillsboro AmVets Post 9094.

