NCB announces app launch

National Cooperative Bank (NCB) has announced the launch of its new mobile banking app available for smart phones. “We understand the needs of our customers have changed and are excited to offer a more convenient method of banking with the launch of our mobile banking app”, said Deb Jones, co-president, NCB Ohio Region. “The platform is extremely user friendly and will allow users to check account balances, deposit checks, transfer funds, pay bills and pay person-to-person all with the touch of their fingertips. The NCB app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and is available on Google Play.

