4-H club helps mulch Liberty Park veterans memorial

The Fab Five 4-H Club recently came together at Liberty Park to help the caretakers of the veterans memorial keep the grounds looking at its best. There were 27 4-H members who came to mulch the entire memorial. All of the members were happy to be a part of a community service project that was bettering a memorial for those who protect our freedoms. The caretakers, Rick Tipton and Sherry Hixon, were very grateful and appreciative for the materials donated to the memorial. They would like to thank the following people: Fab-Five 4-H Club, Lowe’s in Hillsboro, Jarod Warner, Mark Lerch, Abbot Shirt Shack, and Shelia O’Cull from the Home Depot in Lebanon.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Fab-5-pic-1.jpg The Fab Five 4-H Club recently came together at Liberty Park to help the caretakers of the veterans memorial keep the grounds looking at its best. There were 27 4-H members who came to mulch the entire memorial. All of the members were happy to be a part of a community service project that was bettering a memorial for those who protect our freedoms. The caretakers, Rick Tipton and Sherry Hixon, were very grateful and appreciative for the materials donated to the memorial. They would like to thank the following people: Fab-Five 4-H Club, Lowe’s in Hillsboro, Jarod Warner, Mark Lerch, Abbot Shirt Shack, and Shelia O’Cull from the Home Depot in Lebanon. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Fab-5-pic-2.jpg The Fab Five 4-H Club recently came together at Liberty Park to help the caretakers of the veterans memorial keep the grounds looking at its best. There were 27 4-H members who came to mulch the entire memorial. All of the members were happy to be a part of a community service project that was bettering a memorial for those who protect our freedoms. The caretakers, Rick Tipton and Sherry Hixon, were very grateful and appreciative for the materials donated to the memorial. They would like to thank the following people: Fab-Five 4-H Club, Lowe’s in Hillsboro, Jarod Warner, Mark Lerch, Abbot Shirt Shack, and Shelia O’Cull from the Home Depot in Lebanon.