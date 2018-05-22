Rotarians learn about Project Trust

Hillsboro Middle School teacher Matt Schneider, shown at the podium, addressed Hillsboro Rotarians on Tuesday about the benefits of Project Trust, a program where “middle school students are invited to participate in three day retreats, learning understanding, respect, and student teamwork as they focus on stopping bullying and building a better school,” according to program information. The students “are then empowered to return to their school to change their school climate.” Schneider had Rotarians to take part in a demonstration that showed how people react to each other based on perceived status. Students who were on hand shared their experiences with the project and the retreat. Shown at the table are, from left, students Charlie Schneider, Sinai Roberts and Andrea Kelch.

