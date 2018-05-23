The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Mickey, a 3-year-old neutered male cat. He has an amazing story. For the last year he has been living wild in the farmer’s field next to the shelter. Animal shelter employees started leaving food outside for him in hopes of gaining his trust. Then one day he came up to the employees with a severe wound on his face and finally let them love on him. The employess had him neutered and said he is now a loverboy. He wants to be held and loved on. If you could give Mickey, or any of the other dogs and cats at the animal shelter, a good forever home, visit the shelter at 9331 SR 124, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday thorugh Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday.

The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Mickey, a 3-year-old neutered male cat. He has an amazing story. For the last year he has been living wild in the farmer’s field next to the shelter. Animal shelter employees started leaving food outside for him in hopes of gaining his trust. Then one day he came up to the employees with a severe wound on his face and finally let them love on him. The employess had him neutered and said he is now a loverboy. He wants to be held and loved on. If you could give Mickey, or any of the other dogs and cats at the animal shelter, a good forever home, visit the shelter at 9331 SR 124, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday thorugh Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Pet-of-Week-pic-1.jpg The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Mickey, a 3-year-old neutered male cat. He has an amazing story. For the last year he has been living wild in the farmer’s field next to the shelter. Animal shelter employees started leaving food outside for him in hopes of gaining his trust. Then one day he came up to the employees with a severe wound on his face and finally let them love on him. The employess had him neutered and said he is now a loverboy. He wants to be held and loved on. If you could give Mickey, or any of the other dogs and cats at the animal shelter, a good forever home, visit the shelter at 9331 SR 124, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday thorugh Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday.