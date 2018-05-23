Fairfield FFA holds chapter banquet

The Fairfield FFA recently held its annual chapter banquet. Members and families attended as well as some special guests.

Many middle school students received their Discovery Degrees – the first award that can be presented to an FFA member. Many freshman received their Greenhand Degrees. This award is presented to members who express knowledge of the history and purpose of the FFA organization. Other members were presented their Chapter Degrees, which require 180 hours of systematic school agricultural instruction, 10 community service hours and much more.

State Degree recipients were acknowledged as well as American Degree recipients. Honorary Chapter Degrees were presented to Amy Buddelmeyer and Debby Cokerill. They were nominated and elected by the chapter for their generosity toward it and volunteer time. Students were recognized for their achievements throughout the year and CDE teams were announced.

The new officer team was announced and installed. The 2018-19 officer team consists of the following members: Thomas Fraiser, chaplain; Rachel Schuler, vice president; Alexis Tompkins, reporter; Ally Davis, adviser; Allyce McBee, historian; Bre Flint, secretary; Paige Teeters, treasurer; Teigan Thackston, president; Spencer Crothers, executive committee; Brayden Grooms, executive committee; and Kohler Bartley, sentinel.

The Fairfield FFA would like to thank everyone who came to the banquet and all the sponsors that made it possible.

Submitted by Alexis Tompkins.

The 2018-19 Fairfield FFA Officer Team as pictured, from left, Thomas Fraiser, Rachel Schuler, Alexis Tompkins, Ally Davis, Allyce McBee, Bre Flint, Paige Teeters, Teigan Thackston, Spencer Crothers, Brayden Grooms and Kohler Bartley. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_FFA-pic.jpg The 2018-19 Fairfield FFA Officer Team as pictured, from left, Thomas Fraiser, Rachel Schuler, Alexis Tompkins, Ally Davis, Allyce McBee, Bre Flint, Paige Teeters, Teigan Thackston, Spencer Crothers, Brayden Grooms and Kohler Bartley.