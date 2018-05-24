Laurel Oaks students graduating from McClain H.S.

Editor’s Note: Following is a list of Laurel Oaks students from McClain High School whose information for The Times-Gazette’s Highland County’s 2018 Graduates special issue was incorrectly submitted to the newspaper:

MAKAYLA LIGHTLE

Makayla is the daughter of Annette Harris. She plans to continue her career in early childhood education.

JACOB P. JONES

Jacob is the son of Stephanie Ann Jones and John Paul Jones. He plans to get his CDL and apply for UPS with plans of owning his own tow truck company.

KIMBERLY MONGOLD

Kimberly is the daughter of Matthew Z. Ronalee Mongold and Kelly Bolinder. I’m going to Wright State for early childhood education to continue my education to be a preschool teacher to to help shape young children’s mind.

TOMMY JOHNSON

Tommy is the son of Jennifer Stroud and Brian Johnson. His plans include small engine work and four-wheeler mechanics.

VANESSA BEATTY

Vanessa is the daughter of Kelly Sieg and Jerry Beatty. I currently have my PCA, STNA and Phlebotomist certifications, so I’m going to take off for a little while and work, then I’m going to go back to Christ College for my RN.

JOHN ALLEN POWELL

John is the son of Angie K. Girton and Rick Allen Powell Sr. He plans to attend college at Southern State for IT.

HUNTER SCOTT

Hunter’s parents are Felicia and Grover Scott. Hunter plans to pursue a degree in nursing.

DAULTON TOLLIVER

Daulton is the son of Johnny Tolliver and Brandy Murphy. He will continue his education in computers.

BRENTON BURNETT

Brenton is the son of Gale and Todd Burnett. Future plans include earning certifications.

KELSEY GRAVES

Kelsey is the daughter of Dawn Graves and Robert Graves. I’m going to Sinclair to get my dental hygiene license.

SARAH WILSON

Sarah is the daughter of Tim and Karen Wilson. She will attend Southern State Community College to get an ADN in nursing. Then attend Ohio University to get a BSN in nursing.

TREY CATON

Trey is the son of Tara Dillon and Charles Caton. I plan on furthering my education in diesel mechanics.

NICOLE GROSE

Nicole is the daughter of Melissa and Scott Grose. I want to continue my education in early childhood and become a special needs teacher.

MICHAEL ROUSH

Michael is the son of Mike Roush and Miranda Roush. He plans to get a job and live life to the fullest.

DAKOTA BRIEFLEY

Dakota is the son of Trary Harte and Arb Briefley. He plans to live in the fast lane.

BAILEY SIMMONS

Shawn Simmons and Sheena Piat are Bailey’s parents. Future plans include getting a job.

DESTINY PARR

Destiny is the daughter of Dannielle Rickman and Leroy Parr. I plan to go to Sinclair Community College in the fall for vet tech for two years.

CARISA MARIE COIL

Carisa is the daughter of Robert Coil and Angela Coil. She will be taking a year off, then going to college to get a degree in psychology.

JAMILAH ARRAM

Jamilah’s parents are Thomas Carter and Amanda Carter. I want to continue my education in early childhood and get a job at a preschool.

AMBER BELL

Amber is the daughter of Rodney and Stacy Bell and Amie and Todd Ernst. I will be attending the Art Academy of Cincinnati in the fall, I plan to major in illustration.

BROOKLYN POLLOCK

Brooklyn is the daughter of Karen Carman. She is currently a STNA and a PCA, currently working and plans to go to college to become a RN.

