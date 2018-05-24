Local WC students honored for academic excellence

A number of Highland County residents attending Wilmington College earned recognition earlier this spring at the 37th annual Student Honors Convocation.

Following is the list:

GREENFIELD – Tara Ann Karnes, senior, Karnes Rd., top academic award for Accounting and Quaker Impact Award; and Samantha Rowe, senior, N 6th St., top academic award for Education/Early Childhood and Green Key Society.

HILLSBORO – Jessica D. Clark, senior, US Highway 50, top academic award for Education/Adolescent-Young Adult; John Mark Attinger Jr, senior, Watson Rd., Green Key Society; Danielle Coleman, senior, Vaughn Ave., Green Key Society; and Chloe Harless, junior, East New Market Rd., Green Key Society.

LEESBURG – Danielle D. Butler, senior, US Route 63 North., top academic award for Biology/Self-Designed Major: Biotechnology and Green Key Society; and Brittany Cox, senior, Caplinger Ln., Green Key Society.

LYNCHBURG – Lindsey Rosselott, senior, Wise Rd., top academic award for Biology/Health Science; Allyson R. Schaefer, senior, Church St., top academic award for Criminal Justice, Quaker Impact Award and Green Key Society; Molly Pratt, senior, Shaffer Rd., top academic award for Art; and Jacob C. Wilson, senior, Spilker Road., Green Key Society.

The Quaker Impact Award recognizes seniors who have a GPA of 2.75 or better, who have participated and demonstrated significant leadership within college organizations and extracurricular activities, who have (are) engaged in community involvement, and who have demonstrated future leadership ability and/or potential during his or her time at Wilmington College. Faculty and staff members nominated these students.

The Green Key, the College’s honor society founded in May 1951, was organized to recognize superior scholarship by students from Wilmington College in the years following accreditation by the North Central Association of Secondary Schools and Colleges in 1944. Dr. Samuel Marble, 12th president of Wilmington College, encouraged the founding of this society.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, director of public relations, Wilmington College.