Hillsboro Garden Club going to the state conference

President Nancy Baldwin called the May 22 meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club to order with members standing for the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a rendition of “God Bless America” led by member Ed Davis. Roll call showed 17 members present, three absent and no guests. The roll call question was “what did you enjoy the most at regional?”

The gardening tips were to use plastic forks placed upright to deter critters in the garden and used coffee grounds will nourish the soil as well as banana peels.

Opening the business meeting, the April meeting minutes and treasurer Ruth Anna Duff’s report were accepted.

After discussion, the membership approved motions for the lighting fixtures in the upper deck area of Floral Hall to be replaced (possibly with LED lighting), dehumidifiers to be purchased, and to have the concrete floor repaired and the carpeting replaced. A subcommittee of Nancy Baldwin, Beryl Gruelle and Mary Smith will look into this.

Nancy Sonner brought in the horticulture specimen, a beautiful Martha Washington geranium.

Secretary Jennifer West read a thank you note from Regional 16 Director Carol Gorby to the membership thanking them for the excellent job done in hosting the District 16 conference meeting earlier in the month. Several members were also thanked: Ruth Anna Duff, Darlene Eicher and Shelly Rayburn.

Carol Gorby passed around a sign-up sheet for work sessions to prepare for the June state conference.

The program, given by Rose Marie Cowdrey, concerned the 2018 Highland County Fair in September. The theme is to be “Slogans.” As the Hillsboro Garden Club will celebrate its 90th year of existence in 2019, suggestions were called for. Refreshments were provided by Arlene Huiet and Jennifer West.

The next meeting will held June 19, a week earlier than usual, at the Floral Hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. It will be dedicated to preparing for the state convention. The 2018 state conference of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs will be held June 25-27 at Deer Creek Park and the theme is to be “Gardening through the Seasons.”

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.