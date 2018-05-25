Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

May 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Clarissa Anderson, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Rodney J. Holsinger III, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Brittany Jones, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Roxanna Mann, 49, Washington Court House, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

May 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dustin Webb, 28, Greenfield, was issued a citation for speed.

Douglas Hartman, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Quentin Binegar, 42, Greenfield, was arrested for obstruction.

Tracey Beatty Jr., 35, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Jesse Knisley, 37, Sabina, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENT

At 6:33 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of South Street reported someone forced entry to their residence and removed property without permission.

May 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Brannon, 36, Bainbridge, was arrested for violation of a court order.

Brian Mick, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

INCIDENT

At 9:49 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of South Street reported a theft.

May 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

A 14-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested for criminal trespassing, criminal damaging, theft and obstruction.

A 14-year-old Washington C.H. juvenile was arrested for criminal trespassing, criminal damaging, theft and obstruction.

May 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Melissa Willis, 40, Greenfield, was issued a citation for wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle.