The Hillsboro Police Department has reeled the following information:

May 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nichole Hauptman, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to comply with Highland County Probation. The original charge was theft.

Miranda Hester, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on a review hearing. The original charge was obstructing official business.