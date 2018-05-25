Highland County travel report

Through the week ending June 2, the following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Highland County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Preliminary operations for a minor widening project on Harry Sauner Road are scheduled tentatively to begin the week of May 29. Crews will be installing new curbs, sidewalks, drainage and other features between the route’s junction with U.S. Route 62 (North High Street) and Roberts Lane at Hillsboro. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained by flaggers when crews are at work, and the entire project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

SR 134 is closed between Kier Road and Anderson Road, just south of Lynchburg, for the first phase of a bridge and culvert replacement project. Throughout construction, traffic will be detoured via U.S. Route 50 at Dodsonville and SR 135 at Allensburg, and the entire project is anticipated to be completed in early fall.

SR 73 is closed at its intersection with Prospect Road for a realignment/widening project on Prospect Road; Prospect Road is also closed at the intersection. SR 73 motorists will be detoured via SR 247 and SR 785, and county and township road motorists will be detoured locally. The completion date for all work is summer of 2019.

SR 73 is reduced to one, 10-foot lane between Diven Road and West Welcome Road for a bridge replacement project. The project site is located approximately one mile west of Hillsboro, and throughout construction, traffic will be maintained with temporary signals. All work is anticipated to be completed in late summer.

A bridge replacement project is under way on U.S. 50 between Spickard Road and Danville Road, near the community of Fairview. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one, 10-foot lane with temporary signals, and the project is anticipated to be completed in early fall.

As part of a districtwide bridge maintenance project, restrictions will be in effect on U.S. 62 at the bridge located immediately north of the route’s intersection with SR 28 and at the structure located north of Sabina Road and Leesburg for crews to repair expansion joints. Traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers, temporary signals and/or arrow boards when crews are at work.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, ODOT District 9.