Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 25

INCIDENT

At approximately 11:33 p.m. three persons were found to be trespassing at Liberty Park. One was an adult, two were juveniles. All three were charged with criminal trespassing. Additional charges are pending.

May 27

INCIDENT

At 12:11 a.m. the police department received a report of a subject attempting to get into an apartment in the 300 block of West Walnut Street. When officers arrived, it was found that Howard Frump, 50, had locked the victim in her apartment, busted a statue in front of her vehicle and busted a window out of her vehicle. Frump was charged with criminal damaging, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

May 28

ARRESTS/CITAATIONS

Jared Hill, 23, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Charles Powell, 33, of New Vienna, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.