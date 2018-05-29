Oglesby earns OSU scholarship

Meredith Oglesby, of Hillsboro, has been selected to receive the Ohio Agribusiness Association Agricultural Communication Scholarship from the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership (ACEL) at The Ohio State University.

Oglesby is an agricultural communication major.

Students in ACEL were awarded more than $53,000 from funds provided through donations of faculty, alumni and friends of the department. Recipients were selected because of their dedication to the industry, involvement in the department and academic achievement.

The agricultural communication major at Ohio State prepares its students to plan, develop and implement a communication campaign, using visual media, writing and editing. Students study crisis communication, graphic design, marketing and journalism so they can spread the word about agriculture.

For additional information on the agricultural communication major, visit acel.osu.edu or call 614-247-6358.

Submitted by Emily Wickham, Ohio State University communication and undergraduate program manager.

