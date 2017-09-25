Halloween Hustle back for 6th year at Rocky Fork

It has been a while now since five of Linda Allen’s volunteers for KAMP Dovetail came to her and said they wanted to do more. As a result, an annual autumn event called the Halloween Hustle 5K Run and One Mile Fun Walk was born. It will return for the sixth year at Rocky Fork State Park on Saturday, Oct. 28.

“I have five girls – I call them my five Ks – who work KAMP and they all wanted to do some type of run,” said Allen, the executive director of Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH), which underwrites the cost of KAMP Dovetail each year. “They’re all runners and they came to me and said, ‘If we put this together we can raise money for KAMP.’”

The event has raised around $2,000 for KAMP each year. It costs more than $60,000 to pull the camp off annually.

“I like to tap into all kinds of things people like to do and a lot of people like to run. What better way to tap into a different part of the community that maybe wouldn’t come to turkey bingo, a sweetheart dance or something lick that?” asked Allen, who holds various SATH fundraisers nearly every month.

The Oct. 28 event begins with registration at 9 a.m. at the KAMP Dovetail Area located on the park campgrounds. The race will start at 10 a.m.

Walkers, runners and those in wheelchairs are invited to come out and help KAMP Dovetail through their support. Medals will be given to the top three individuals in men’s, women’s and walker categories. Tickets will be available to purchase for a raffle prize.

The event is being held to promote and support KAMP Dovetail, a five-day and four-night summer camp for children with special needs that has been held now for more than 35 years. It takes place the third week of June at Rocky Fork State Park. This past year more than 750 individuals, including children with special needs, volunteers and staff members enjoyed a fun-filled week of outdoor camping experiences at the camp. SATH underwrites the cost of the camp through donations obtained by fundraising events like the 5K Run & Fun Walk.

Registration for the Halloween Hustle is $25 if preregistered and $30 the day of the race. Register by Oct. 20 at www.kampdovetail.com to receive the discounted price.

For more information call Allen at 937-366-6657 or Kara Williams 937-725-1852.

