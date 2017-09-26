Board honors outstanding grads

Four Hillsboro High School graduates were honored for their contributions to public education and two new programs at Laurel Oaks were discussed during a regular board of education meeting Monday.

The four honorees were recognized as the inaugural local recipients of the Ohio School Board Association Proud Products of Ohio Public Schools Award. Board member Larry Lyons said the board hopes to recognize other graduates at either every or every other regular board meeting. The only requirement is that nominee is a Hillsboro graduate. Nominations can be made by contacting any board member

The honorees were Sue Boatman, Harriett Fenner, John Hanna and Cathy Shannon.

Kevin Abt, the new dean of instruction of Laurel Oaks, said the vocational school has added two new programs this year – heavy equipment operator and college agriculture.

There are 22 students currently enrolled in the heavy equipment operator program, which can have a maximum of 25 students, and three students enrolled in the agriculture program.

Abt said Laurel Oaks is working with Southern State on the ag program and that high school students can earn an associate’s degree through it. He said that currently the program focuses on plant science, but the school is also looking to add an animal science element. Students enrolled in the ag program can still be a member of the FFA program at their home school.

The board also recognized Austin Goolsby, who won a state pole vault championship last year as a junior and was the state runner-up the year before that. Goolsby said he spent the summer participating in various competitions around the country and finished eighth at a national event. He said he has made recruiting visits to Liberty University and the University of Louisville, and has trips planned to the University of Cincinnati and University of Akron.

The board swore Isabelle Bourne in as its new student representative. She said Hillsboro recently had a contest with the Greenfield schools to see which one could collect the most bottled water for hurricane relief. She said Greenfield collected 18,019 bottles and Hillsboro collected 13,845.

Several supplemental contracts were approved by the board. Those receiving them were: Zach Cowan, middle school girls basketball; Michael Eakins, middle school girls basketball; Jacob Fouch, boys reserve basketball; Jennifer Gleadle, girls reserve basketball; Trevor Gleadle, boys freshman basketball; Nathan Hey, high school wrestling assistant; Eli Hogsett, middle school boys basketball (pending verification); Ryan Hopkins, girls varsity basketball assistant; Phil Loudin, boys varsity basketball assistant; Teresa Marion, varsity swimming; Jeff Miller, varsity bowling; Ben Pence, middle school wrestling; Jeremy Ratcliff, high school assistant wrestling; Nathan Rutledge, boys middle school basketball; and Sara Weisner, quick recall adviser.

Each of the OSBA Proud Products of Ohio Public Schools Award recipients had long lists of their accomplishments read by the board. Following is a brief bio the board provided on each recipient.

Boatman – A 1972 HHS grad, works and volunteers tirelessly as a community volunteer, an example to thousands of young extracurricular student participants all year long and both works and volunteers with all levels of students including the high achievers and the children with learning or behavior challenges and/or disabilities. She is an outstanding citizen who never seeks to recognized for anything.

Fenner – She has demonstrated outstanding achievement by becoming the first woman in Highland County to be elected as a county commissioner. Along with working full-time and raising her two sons, she was an advocate for the Highland County Senior Citizen Center, the construction of the Highland County Administration Building and the restoration of the historic Highland County Courthouse. She is an outstanding citizen who never seeks to be recognized.

Hanna – A 1967 HHS grad, has demonstrated what public education graduates who were members of working class families can do to make a difference in society. John’s commitment to work with local courts and veterans’ organizations to help with the opioid crisis that is growing in our country is an example of continuing to utilize his education, experience and skills to make exemplary contributions to society.

Shannon – A 1974 HHS grad, has demonstrated what many public education graduates do. She works and volunteers tirelessly in the agriculture business, an example to thousands of young 4-H and FFA student participants. She is an outstanding citizen who never seeks to be recognized for anything she does.

Fenner and Shannon were not able to attend the meeting.

Sue Boatman, right, receives an OSBA Proud Products of Ohio Public Schools Award from Hillsboro Board of Education member Larry Lyons. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_Boatmanboard-pic1.jpg Sue Boatman, right, receives an OSBA Proud Products of Ohio Public Schools Award from Hillsboro Board of Education member Larry Lyons. John Hanna, right, receives an OSBA Proud Products of Ohio Public Schools Award from Hillsboro Board of Education member Larry Lyons. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_Hanna-board-pic2.jpg John Hanna, right, receives an OSBA Proud Products of Ohio Public Schools Award from Hillsboro Board of Education member Larry Lyons. Hillsboro High School senior Austin Goolsby was honored by the Hillsboro Board of Education for winning a state pole vault championship last year. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_Board-pic-3.jpg Hillsboro High School senior Austin Goolsby was honored by the Hillsboro Board of Education for winning a state pole vault championship last year.

Laurel Oaks offering two new programs