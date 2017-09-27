It is in just its third year, but a Cookies with Characters event that the Highland County Senior Citizen Center will host on Oct. 14 has become so popular that three different time frames are being offered to the public this year.

“It’s a big party of your favorite characters, songs and activities all wrapped into one,” senior center executive director Mechell Frost said. “If you like princesses, super heroes and Disney-like characters, then you’re going to like this event. When you walk in the door you’ll see the center transformed into a really colorful place with characters there to greet everyone.”

The time frames are 9 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. There are 195 tickets for each time frame. Tickets are $8 each and everyone needs one except those 11 months old or younger.

The admission price includes breakfast or lunch, depending on the time frame selected. For all kids, except those 11 months or younger, it also includes a character pack that comes with a character bucket, a coloring book, and a token for one scoop of UDF ice cream. Kids also get to interact with 21 characters, decorate a cookie, take part in a craft and play games.

Adults and those 11 months or younger will not receive a character pack, but they do get breakfast or lunch.

Breakfast will be served during the first time frame and lunch will be served during the second two.

To purchase a ticket and reserve a time slot, visit www.highlandseniors.com (there is a 50 cents processing fee online) or visit the senior center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Everyone needs a ticket, so they should be sure to get as many as they’re going to need because this is typically a sold out event and we don’t want anyone to be disappointed,” Frost said.

Frost said Cookies with Characters draws such a large crowd that Hillsboro police officers will be on hand to monitor traffic.

The characters are being portrayed by Hillsboro High School cheerleaders and thespian society and National Honor Society members, plus a few students from other Highland County schools.

Senior center members, volunteers, and board members will be serving food, taking tickets, manning the door and running the games and activities.

“We’ve had senior members hemming dresses, making alterations and they will be helping decorate,” Frost said. “And some students helped recruit other students to make sure we had enough people for all the characters. They’ve been super helpful and seem excited, and it has really been a cool effort.”

For more information call the center at 937-393-4745.

Frost said all proceeds go toward operation of the senior center, and that most all the money raised is profit because of several local businesses who sponsor the event. The sponsors are: Classic Real Estate, Elks Lodge 351, H&R Block, Highland Auto Services, Highland District Hospital, Little Caesars Pizza, McCarty Associates, State Farm – Amatha Farrens, Walgreens, Weller’s Plumbing & Heating, Wilkin Heating and AC and Highland County YMCA.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

These 18 characters, plus three more surprise characters, will all be on hand for the Cookies with Characters event planned for Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Highland County Senior Citizen Center in Hillsboro. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_Cookies-with-Characters-pic.jpg These 18 characters, plus three more surprise characters, will all be on hand for the Cookies with Characters event planned for Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Highland County Senior Citizen Center in Hillsboro.

Popular event has three time slots this year