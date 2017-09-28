Posted on by

The past honoring the present


The soldier depicted on the civil war monument on courthouse square in uptown Hillsboro almost appears to salute the American flag flying over North High Street in this recent photo, taken shortly after a motorcade of veterans on motorcycles escorted R+L’s Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial to the Smokin’ in the Hills barbecue competition at Rocky Fork Lake. The inscription on the statue reads, “To the memory of the soldiers and sailors of Highland County Ohio who served in the Union Army in the war of the rebellion.”

