Man stuck in elevator uptown for 35 minutes


By David Wright - dwright@timesgazette.com

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District interim chief Dave Manning, right, works on an elevator control at an uptown office building Thursday afternoon. A man was stuck inside for about 35 minutes while crews responded.


David Wright | The Times-Gazette

A malfunction caused a man to be stuck inside a Hillsboro elevator for about 35 minutes while help arrived, according to Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District interim chief Dave Manning.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at an office building in the uptown area.

Paint Creek emergency workers were able to remove the man from the elevator unharmed.

While it was unclear what caused the malfunction, Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings, who owns the building, said the elevator had recently been inspected.

It will be closed until further notice.

