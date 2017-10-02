Greenfield History Day

The 11th annual Greenfield Historical Society History Day will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 with activities centered on the society’s buildings on Jefferson Street and McArthur Say in Greenfield.

The day will begin with the annual History Day 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. The race will begin and end at Travellers Rest on McArthur Way. Runners and walkers are welcome. The course, which will run past historical sites in Greenfield, is paved so strollers are welcome, as well as pets on leashes.

A portion of the proceeds from the race will be donated to the Greenfield Police Department’s fund for a new K-9 officer. There will be overall awards, age group awards for walkers and runners, and door prizes. Registration the day of the race is $25, which includes T-shirt.

The main History Day activities will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attic sales will take place on the lawn of the B&O Depot. Spaces can be rented for $10 for the day. Anyone interested in setting up can call 937-981-2905 for more information.

At 11:30 a.m., the Greenfield Garden Club will hold a marker dedication at the Travellers Rest. The marker dedicates a dogwood tree that was planted in the memory of Margaret Dieringer, a longtime member of the garden club as well as a member, officer and volunteer with the historical society.

The society has several flags that have flown from the Travellers Rest flagpole that have become tattered. They will be retired by Cub Scouts in a solemn flag ceremony that will take place in the barnyard behind the Grain & Hay building at 1 p.m.

Teena Thornton will be demonstrating the making of sachets using herbs and plant material from the flowerbeds at Travellers Rest. She will set up on the patio and have materials that visitors can use to make their own sachets.

Travellers Rest will be open and in addition to its regular displays, there will be a display about Greenfield soldiers in World War I and the impact the war had on the town. While there, guests will be encouraged to view the progress that volunteers have made on the cleaning and restoration of the Old Burying Ground behind the building.

Tom Adams will be on hand at the B&O Depot to share his new addition to the Society’s train display.

“The display is always a popular attraction as well as the military display in the depot,” the society said in a news release.

The Smith Tannery will have a new display of vintage clothing for the day. Returning craftspeople at the Grain & Hay will include Shirley King and Jayne Honnold. King will display her latest projects in colored pencil painting and Honnold will share her quilting skills.

On the porch of the Grain & Hay will be a cider pressing demonstration. Mike and Kathy Mincey have been sharing their cider making knowledge for several years and it has been a popular activity at past History Days.

The Red Barn will be open for visitors to view a Wilson Conestoga wagon, Patterson Mail Buggy and other agricultural items. The Ahrens Fox firetruck will on display as well as other firefighting equipment including the Browder Lifesaving net.

The society will serve lunch throughout the day and the menu includes smoked pork loin sandwiches and bean soup. The pork loin will be smoked by Chris Dodds and served up in the Grain & Hay. Also on the menu will be hot dogs, desserts and drinks.

“Come on down and enjoy a day of history, food, fun and friendship, Oct. 7,” the news release said.

Information for this article was provided by Harold Schmidt, Greenfield Historical Society.

Tom Adams, left, discusses his train display of Greenfield with Hillsboro resident Tom Horst while an unidentified woman in costume looks on at a previous History Day. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/10/web1_History-pic-copy-3.jpg Tom Adams, left, discusses his train display of Greenfield with Hillsboro resident Tom Horst while an unidentified woman in costume looks on at a previous History Day.

11th annual event is Saturday, Oct. 7