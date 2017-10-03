Hillsboro man sent to prison for forgery

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to a year and a half in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to forgery charges.

Jesse A. Roads, 28, Hillsboro, appeared in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday with defense attorney Denny Kirk, pleading guilty to two counts of forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

As previously reported by The Times-Gazette, Roads was indicted last month on four counts of forgery and one count receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies.

Judge Rocky Coss sentenced Roads to nine months on each of the two forgery counts for a total of 18 months in prison, following a joint recommendation from the prosecution and the defense.

The remaining charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Coss noted during the hearing that Roads’ charges were brought on by a number of falsified checks from an auto sales company.

Coss also said Roads had been charged with forgery in a previous case, and served a prison sentence after violating community control sanctions.

Roads apologized to the victims in the case, and added, “This is what drugs can do to a person,” after thanking the court for allowing him “the opportunity to put this behind me.”

Roads was given 75 days credit for time served in the county jail, and ordered to pay $287 in restitution to the victims.

Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins acknowledged the court and defense for bringing the case to an expeditious resolution.

Roads was remanded to police custody after the hearing.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

