Man rescued from burning vehicle near Greenfield, flown to hospital

A man who was trapped inside a burning car was rescued by passersby after he apparently drove off the road and hit a tree Tuesday evening on SR 753 in Fayette County, a few miles north of Greenfield.

He was later flown to the hospital by medical helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Sgt. Michael Payton of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office told The Times-Gazette on scene that he had no identification for the man, but said he appeared to be in his 50s and was responsive after being removed from the vehicle.

“He’s lucky,” Payton said, since some pedestrians were able to remove the man from the vehicle after it caught fire. According to Payton, the man was trapped inside for some time while the vehicle was burning.

The accident had the route shut down in both directions for some time in the Ghormley Road area.

Payton said the cause of the accident is unknown, and the matter is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Firefighters soak a partially burned vehicle Tuesday evening on SR 753 north of Greenfield.

