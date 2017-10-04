Locals plead guilty in Wilmington

The following report, which includes several Highland County area residents, is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 25 and 29:

• John Hutchinson, 29, of Leesburg, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, fined $375, assessed $250 court costs.

• Rex Cundiff, 43, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension, fined $125, assessed $125 court costs.

• Donald Doughman, 36, of Lynchburg, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge. An additional domestic violence charge was dismissed.

• Ryan Hauptman, 27, of Hillsboro, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (143 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Hauptman was released on Sept. 29, 2017 to report immediately to the probation department.

• Robert Everman II, 36, of Hillsboro, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Anthony Brannon, 23, of New Vienna, drug possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Jail time will be suspended on condition that Brannon commits no more drug offenses in Clinton County for one year from Sept. 28, 2017. An additional drug instrument possession was dismissed.

• Anna Roads, 25, of New Vienna, theft. Roads must write a letter of apology to the victim.