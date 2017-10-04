The Music at St. Mary’s Concert Series will present James McLaughlin of Zanesville for his fifth annual organ recital on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. His program will include classical selections from Bach and Beethovenand several familiar hymns.

Performing with him will be Kevin Keister on trumpet and Jennie Harner on flute, and the pdrformance will include another wonderful “4 hands 4 feet” organ duet with John Glaze.

McLaughlin was born and raised in Hillsboro. He graduated from Ohio University and taught vocal music and choir in the Zanesville City Schools for 31 years. He now serves as artist-in-residence at the Trinity Methodist Church and continues to direct the Zanesville Civic Chorus.

Music at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is presented to the community at no charge. It exists on donations by friends who wish to support the series and donations collected at the concerts.

The church is located at 234 N. High St., Hillsboro (look for the red doors). Most of the concerts are followed by a reception in Lacy Hall for refreshments and a chance to meet the musicians.

For further information contact: masmhillsboro@gmail.com.

Submitted by Deanna Flinn.

McLaughlin http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/10/web1_McLaughlin-mug.jpg McLaughlin