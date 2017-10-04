Rotary discusses upkeep of park

On Tuesday, the Hillsboro Rotary Club held its weekly meeting outdoors at Rotary Park at Evans Field, the park located behind the North East Street fire department. Rotarian Scott Lewis provided members with a history of the park and discussed plans for its continued upkeep. The park was once the playground for Washington Elementary School. A picture in the Sept. 4, 1959 edition of the Press-Gazette shows a marker erected that year by the Hillsboro Board of Education designating the playground as Evans Field, noting, “This portion of the school grounds was given by Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Evans in memory of their son, Richard F. Evans, who was killed in a football game in the year 1907.” Richard Evans had suffered a serious injury in a college football game in Cleveland and succumbed shortly thereafter. After Washington Elementary was demolished and the new fire station was built on the site, Rotary assumed control of the park in 2011, although the city mows the grass.

On Tuesday, the Hillsboro Rotary Club held its weekly meeting outdoors at Rotary Park at Evans Field, the park located behind the North East Street fire department. Rotarian Scott Lewis provided members with a history of the park and discussed plans for its continued upkeep. The park was once the playground for Washington Elementary School. A picture in the Sept. 4, 1959 edition of the Press-Gazette shows a marker erected that year by the Hillsboro Board of Education designating the playground as Evans Field, noting, “This portion of the school grounds was given by Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Evans in memory of their son, Richard F. Evans, who was killed in a football game in the year 1907.” Richard Evans had suffered a serious injury in a college football game in Cleveland and succumbed shortly thereafter. After Washington Elementary was demolished and the new fire station was built on the site, Rotary assumed control of the park in 2011, although the city mows the grass. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/10/web1_Park-Rotary.jpg On Tuesday, the Hillsboro Rotary Club held its weekly meeting outdoors at Rotary Park at Evans Field, the park located behind the North East Street fire department. Rotarian Scott Lewis provided members with a history of the park and discussed plans for its continued upkeep. The park was once the playground for Washington Elementary School. A picture in the Sept. 4, 1959 edition of the Press-Gazette shows a marker erected that year by the Hillsboro Board of Education designating the playground as Evans Field, noting, “This portion of the school grounds was given by Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Evans in memory of their son, Richard F. Evans, who was killed in a football game in the year 1907.” Richard Evans had suffered a serious injury in a college football game in Cleveland and succumbed shortly thereafter. After Washington Elementary was demolished and the new fire station was built on the site, Rotary assumed control of the park in 2011, although the city mows the grass.