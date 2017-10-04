Hillsboro homecoming

Six seniors will be hoping to hear their name called as king or queen Friday when Hillsboro High School hosts its annual homecoming football game.

As is customary at Hillsboro, the names of the king and queen will not be announced until toward the end of the pregame activities that begin around 6:30 p.m.

The king candidates are Dustin Dance, Kole Maynard and Matthew Ryan. The queen candidates are Izzy Bourne, Jessica Moon and Bethany Taylor.

The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. It will match longtime foes Hillsboro, 0-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference and 4-2 overall, against the Washington Blue Lions, 0-1 and 3-3. The rivalry between the Indians and Blue Lions dates back to at least 1923, but this will be their first meeting as members of the new FAC.

The names of Hillsboro king and queen attendants have already been announced. They are juniors Deon Burns and Madaline King, sophomores Todd Schafer and Kenna Keets, and freshmen Keith Doughman and Hope Middleton.

Friday’s pregame activities begin with a parade that will enter the gates on the lower end of Richards Memorial Field, pass in front of the home bleachers, then continue around the football field to the visitors’ side where the king and queen candidates and attendants will exit vehicles and be announced as they walk across the field toward the home bleachers. The king and queen will be announced as the royalty stands on the field.

There will be no Thursday night bonfire/pep rally like there has been in recent years. Homecoming adviser Mel Pitzer said that’s because there are parent/teacher conferences, boys and girls soccer games, a tennis match and a volleyball match, all on Thursday evening.

Instead, the bonfire has been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 25 before the final football game of the season on Friday, Oct. 27 when the Indians will visit Greenfield for the annual Rotary Bowl game against the McClain Tigers. Pitzer said the bonfire activities will start around 7 p.m. with games and a pep rally featuring the cheerleaders and band, plus speeches from Hillsboro players and coaches. The bonfire will start around dark.

But plenty else has been going on this week to get students and players tuned up for the homecoming.

At the end of the school day on Thursday and Friday there will be powder puff football games for the girls and ultimate Frisbee games for the boys played in front of the student body. The freshman and sophomores will play on Thursday and the juniors and seniors on Friday. A short pep rally will added to the mix on Friday.

Pitzer said that at the pep rally the middle school students will be seated on one side of the gym and the high school students on the other side, and they’ll go back and forth against each other to see who can cheer the loudest.

There has also been a theme at the school each day this week where kids could dress up to encourage enthusiasm for the homecoming. Monday they were allowed to dress in their favorite athletic team’s apparel, Tuesday they could dress in pink in support of a Volley For The Cure volleyball match, Wednesday was twins day, Thursday is dress like tourists day and Friday is the traditional Spirit Day when they can dress in red and white.

The homecoming dance for students in grades nine and up will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8-11 p.m. in the high school gym. Tickets are $5 per student.

Hillsboro art teacher Tanya Hendricks, right, and a helper are visible cleaning up just after art students and student council members put the finishing touches on a homecoming logo Wednesday at Richards Memorial Field. The student council held a contest this year to see whose design would be placed on the hillside. The winner of the contest was junior advanced art student Logan Crafton. Homecoming and yearbook adviser Mel Pitzer said one of the other designs is going to be used on the cover of this year’s yearbook. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/10/web1_Hillsboro-homecoing-art-pic.jpg Hillsboro art teacher Tanya Hendricks, right, and a helper are visible cleaning up just after art students and student council members put the finishing touches on a homecoming logo Wednesday at Richards Memorial Field. The student council held a contest this year to see whose design would be placed on the hillside. The winner of the contest was junior advanced art student Logan Crafton. Homecoming and yearbook adviser Mel Pitzer said one of the other designs is going to be used on the cover of this year’s yearbook.

