Hoping for a crown

Nineteen girls will vie for the title of 2017 Fall Festival of Leaves queen when the pageant kicks off the 50th annual festival on Thursday, Oct. 19 in Bainbridge.

The pageant starts at 8 p.m. at the theatre, following a ribbon-cutting cermoney at 7 p.m. and a parade of the contestants through the village. Tickets are $5 and presale tickets are available at She Said Yes in Chillicothe, Paint Valley High School and by contacting Vicky Mettler at 740-701-8428 beginning Oct. 9.

The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 22.

The pageant queen wins a $1,000 scholarship, the first runner-up $500, the second runner-up $400, the third runner-up $300 and the fourth runner-up $200.

Vicky Mettler, who serves as the pageant co-director with her daughter, 1997 Fall Festival Queen Bobbi Jo (Mettler) Blanton, said that in honor of the pageant’s 50th anniversary, all the past queens have been invited back to be part of the festivities this year. Four past queens will serve as the judges and the evening’s entertainment will be provided by past queens.

“We’ve had some that were pretty good singers, so it should be pretty nice,” Mettler said.

The pageant started in 1968 when Dr. Chrisi (Adams) Simmons was crowned queen. A Paint Valley High School graduate, Simmons now lives in Chillicothe and plans to be on hand for the pageant.

Following is a brief bio on each of the candidates:

Madison Brown, 15, Huntington High School, is the daughter of John Brown and Misty Gragg. Her activities and interests include: 4-H, cheerleading, modeling, Drug Free Club and softball.

Hannah Carter, 16, McClain High School, is the daughter of Lawana Chaney and Tim Hiles. Her activities and interests include: 11-year 4-H member, enjoys school, family, friends and her pets.

Arianna Cole, 16, Paint Valley High School, the daughter of Chaz and Alicia Cottrill. Her activities and interests include: Cadet Corps, drill team, basketball, track, Lead Team, Drug Free Club.

Josie Elliott, 17, Paint Valley High School, the daughter of Joey and Amanda Elliott. Her activities and interests include: drama, Drug Free Club, Education Rising, and church youth group.

Jade Hammer, 15, Chillicothe High School, the daughter of Jennifer Dollarhide. Her activities and interests include: member of thespian club, symphonic choir, show choir, Cavalites, Tri-M, and is a first-year member of the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir.

Madison Hanks, 16, Zane Trace High School, the daughter of Shawn and Tiffany Hanks. Her activities and interests include: varsity soccer, varsity cheerleader, 4-H club president, church choir, Drug Free Club, yearbook and photography.

Autumn Hice, 17, Unioto High School, the daughter of Brad and Angie Hice. Her activities and interests include: president of National Art Honors Society, enjoys track and field, works at Pleasant Valley Shake Shoppe.

Hallie Lallier, 15, Unioto High School, the daughter of Kelly Doughty and Josh Lallier. Her activities and interests include: cheerleading, singing, poetry, photography and playing piano.

Emily Morris, 15, Huntington High School, the daughter of Mark and Amy Bryan and Jon Morris. Her activities and interests include: modeling, volleyball, sports, Drug Free Club, spending time with family and friends, and attends Centerpoint Church.

Gloria Peters, 16, Paint Valley High School, the daughter of John Peters and Tina Miracle. Her activities and interests include: varsity cheerleader, varsity track, FFA secretary, student council, yearbook, and enjoys reading and writing.

Madalyne Robinett, 18, McClain High School graduate and attends Southern State Community College, the daughter of Melissa Blake and Rich McCown. Her activities and interests include: cheerleading, majoring in nursing, interested in neonatal nursing.

Cassandra Rohrer, 18, Zane Trace High School, the daughter of Jason and Tonya Rohrer. Her activities and interests include: marching band where she is a color guard member, drama club as a student director and stage manager, loves her dogs, music, being with family, a part of the MADE program, and wants to become a pediatric nurse.

Olivia Seitz, 17, Chillicothe High School, the daughter of Steve Seitz and Jo Seitz. Her activities and interests include: working at Justice, Keys to Success and DFCA, pets, exercise, volunteering, church youth group, planning to join Best Buddies, inspires to be a child psychologist.

Electa Seymour, 17, Southeastern High School, the daughter of Jerry Seymour. Her interests and activities include: 4-H, track, cheerleading, MADE, church, Key Club, employed at McDonald’s, 4-H camp counselor.

Heather Seymour, 17, Paint Valley High School, the daughter of Cathy Jones and Aron Jones. Her interests and activities include: Cadet Corps, drill team, Drug Free Club, Lead Team.

Hannah Skinner, 17, Adena High School, the daughter of Jim and Diana Skinner. Her interests and activities include: cross country, track, FFA president, Key Club vice president, 4-H, Junior Fair Board member, member of MADE, Drug Free Clubs of America, National Honor Society.

Cindy Smith, 18, graduate of McClain High School attending Southern State Community College, the daughter of Angie Creachbaum and Denny Creachbaum. Her interests and activities include: currently in college studying nursing, works at Dairy Bar in Greenfield, has recently started gymnastics, FFA member 2014-17, cheerleading for four years.

Jordyn Starcher, 18, Adena High School, the daughter of Autumn and Josh Dunn. Her interests and activities include: Quiz Bowl, FCCLA, MADE, Buckeye Girls State, International Summer Program in Scotland, National History Day.

Cheyanne Watson, 17, McClain High School, the daughter of James and Daphne Watson. Her interests and activities include: marching band, concert choir, FFA, National Art Honor Society, varsity swimming, Ohio High School Rodeo, reading, singing, writing, drawing, drama club.

