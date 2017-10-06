New angle on Ghost Walk

The Greenfield Historical Society’s annual Ghost Walk will be held on Monday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Old Burying Ground behind the Travellers Rest in Greenfield. This year the format will be a little different.

“During the work restoring the Old Burying Ground, volunteers have found that a name keeps reappearing,” the historical society said in a news release. “As they are cleaning the old stones, many of the stones have the signature of George Meech carved on them.”

Scott Andersen and Shirley Shields have researched the life of Meech and determined that he was a stone carver living in Chillicothe who carved stones for the Old Burying Ground. Anderson will portray Meech during the upcoming Ghost Walk, sharing information on the work of a stonecutter and the artwork found on the old stones.

Some of the stones which Meech carved will have their owners come to life to tell their stories as Anderson shows visitors around the cemetery during the walk. Those characters will include Mary Milligan, played by Teena Thornton; Elizabeth Linn McMillen, played by Tonia McClanahan; Matthew Kilgore, played by Otis Wagner; Susanna Jane Crothers, played by Susan Long; and Alexander Crawford Sr., played by Danny Long.

The Ghost Walk is free and open to the public.

Information for this article was submitted by Harold Schmidt with the Greenfield Historical Society.

Otis Wagner is shown portraying a character from last year’s Greenfield Historical Society Ghost Walk. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/10/web1_Ghost-Walk-pic.jpg Otis Wagner is shown portraying a character from last year’s Greenfield Historical Society Ghost Walk.

