2 men indicted on rape charges

Two men charged with rape were among 22 people indicted on Tuesday by a Highland County Grand Jury.

Storm D. Faulconer, 20, Greenfield, and Benjamin McClellan, 19, Hillsboro, were each indicted on two counts of rape, a first-degree felony, for separate incidents in which they allegedly had sexual relations with juveniles.

According to a law enforcement affidavit, McClellan was charged after a juvenile informed the Hillsboro Police Department on Aug. 31 that McClellan had forced her to have sex with him on two separate occasions.

McClellan later admitted to having sexual relations with the juvenile, but denied forcing her to do so, according to the affidavit.

According to a law enforcement affidavit filed in Faulconer’s case, Faulconer was charged after a man and a woman informed police that they had been told Faulconer was involved in a sexual relationship with a juvenile in the home.

In a police interview, Faulconer admitted to police that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with the juvenile a number of times, according to the affidavit.

The majority of other indictments handed down by the grand jury on Tuesday were drug-related:

• Shawn William Yoakum, 26, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Roger L. Robinson Jr., 42, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Dashawn Goings, 25, Wilmington, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony.

• Joshua Aaron Yost, 31, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• James Williams IV, 36, Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

• Brian R. Snyder Jr., 35, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony; and illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony.

• Michael R. Hornschemeier, 33, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Sharon A. Jordan, 22, Peebles, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment includes a forfeiture specification.

• Cleny Rooks, 40, Greenfield, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Robert Surgener, 24, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

• Anthony R. Snyder, 28, Greenfield, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school, a fourth-degree felony.

• Jesse Carpenter, 26, New Vienna, was indicted on two counts of trafficking in heroin and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Whitley Nicole Ford, 24, Greenfield, was indicted on three counts of trafficking in heroin and two counts of possession of heroin, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Aaron Tumbleson, 22, Greenfield, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Gary Daugherty, 20, Greenfield, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a juvenile, a third-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Tammy S. Grube, 44, Washington Court House, was indicted on one count of trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in heroin; and three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Grace Lynn Cordell, 45, Washington Court House, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school zone, a third-degree felony; one count of trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school zone, a fourth-degree felony; five counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jared Button, 28, Greenfield, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, a third-degree felony; and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Bradley C. Oiler, 39, Greenfield, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, a second-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school, a fourth-degree felony; three counts of trafficking in heroin; and four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Jeffrey D. Everhart II, 35, Greenfield, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony; one count of theft; and one count of receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Faulconer http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_fstorm-faulconer.jpg Faulconer McClellan http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_fbenjamin-mcclellan.jpg McClellan

Two men charged with two counts of rape