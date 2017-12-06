Habitat for Humanity of Highland County awarded $4K for home

Habitat for Humanity of Highland County was one of several local organizations recently awarded grant funding from the South Central Power Foundation’s Operation Round Up, an initiative that draws revenue from customers who chose to round their electric bill up to the nearest dollar.

The Highland County chapter of Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit that builds homes for underprivileged families, was presented on Wednesday with a $4,000 check from the foundation to help pay for its next construction project.

“We’re super excited about it,” said Elishia Breetz, Habitat executive director.

Breetz said the grant funding will be used for Phase II of the chapter’s next home project, which is set to begin construction in late spring of 2018.

According to Breetz, the second phase will include wood framing and concrete pouring.

The home will be built on Glenavy Drive in Lynchburg on land donated by the Village of Lynchburg, Breetz said.

According to Breetz, the family for whom the home is built will eventually pay off material costs, and they themselves will help build the home as a form of “sweat equity.”

Breetz said the chapter initially applied for a $10,000 grant, but the group was “thrilled just to get the $4,000.”

For more information on the local Habitat for Humanity chapter, call 937-403-1257, visit www.highlandhabitat.org, or search Habitat for Humanity of Highland County on Facebook.

Lynn Neal, a Hillsboro resident who sits on the South Central Power Company Foundation Board, told The Times-Gazette that the grant program gave away more than $616,000 in 2017 to a number of nonprofits and initiatives in the region, including local groups such as the Bainbridge Senior Citizens Center, Bright Local Food Pantry, Bright Local School District, Highland County Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, Highland County Toys for Tots, the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District and Soles for Students, as well as various groups affiliated with Hillsboro High School.

“It’s been such a rewarding experience to serve on the board, because they do so much good for so many local organizations,” Neal said.

According to Neal, groups applying for funding must submit financial data and information on how funding will be used.

The foundation also awards scholarships to students in the region, and next year will begin offering scholarships for technical and trade schools.

For more information on grants and scholarships available through the South Central Power Company Foundation, call 740-653-4422 or visit www.southcentralpower.com and select “Community” on the drop-down menu.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Shown from left are Richard Warner, Habitat for Humanity of Highland County board chairman; Elishia Breetz, Habitat executive director; South Central Power Foundation board members Lynn Neal and Nikki Eyre; and Habitat board member Chris Osborne. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_fhabitatcheck.jpg Shown from left are Richard Warner, Habitat for Humanity of Highland County board chairman; Elishia Breetz, Habitat executive director; South Central Power Foundation board members Lynn Neal and Nikki Eyre; and Habitat board member Chris Osborne. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

South Central Power Foundation gives $600K to regional groups