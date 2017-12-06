Visitors Bureau holding tagline, logo contests

Two design contests have been scheduled by the Visitors Bureau of Highland County and the winners will walk away with some extra cash.

The contests are open to both amateurs and professionals who are being asked to create a new tagline and new logo for the Visitors Bureau. The idea is to draw more people to Highland Clounty.

The first contest will be for the design of a tagline. It will run from Dec. 12-19. A winner will be chosen no later than Jan. 8, 2018.

“We’re looking for something to say about Highland County that will draw people in,” said Destiny Bryson, executive director of the Visitors Bureau.

The second contest will be for the design of a new logo for the Visitors Bureau. It will require the “creative” to incorporate the winning tagline into the logo design. That contest will run from Jan. 9-16.

Bryson said she’s not exactly sure what prize will go with which contest, but the winner of one will receive $250 and the winner of the other will receive $200.

The contests will be managed by a company named Squadhelp. When you enter the contests, Bryson said, you are referred to as a “creative.” To enter, follow the link http://www.squadhelp.com/views/pages/become_creative.php. Squadhelp is available by phone or by chat to assist with getting started. The Visitors Bureau of Highland County contest title is “Brand Highland County.”

It should be noted, Bryson said, that if someone is signing up for one of the contests, they can only do so during the dates listed for each particular contest. So, anyone wanting to enter the first contest cannot do so until Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The idea for the contests was developed during a Visitors Bureau strategic planning session led by Southern State Community College President Dr. Kevin Boys, according to Bryson.

“Branding companies can be pretty costly and Dr. Boys came up with the idea because of the financial limitations we have,” Bryson said.

Squadhelp will host the contests for the Visitors Bureau, then at the end of the contests the Visitors Bureau will select the winners.

“We are really excited to launch this project and eager to see the results,” Bryson said. “The ‘creatives’ will be supplied with information regarding tourism opportunities throughout Highland County … like how we have golf, two lakes, historical places to visit and things like that.”

She said the fact that Hillsboro is located approximately one hour away from three large metropolitan areas is another factor the “creatives” could consider.

“We would like to thank Dr. Boys for his leadership during our planning session,” said Tim Koehl, vice president of the Visitors Bureau.

Bryson said the board identified its strengths and weaknesses and evaluated its opportunities and threats, and is now initiating work on its strategic plan.

“The board is excited to begin implementing this strategy to brand Highland County and attract visitors to our neck of the woods,” Koehl said.

The Visitors Bureau of Highland County is run by Bryson and a board of directors. Volunteers are welcome at the office, located at 130 S. High St., Hillsboro, to greet visitors to the Welcome Center and provide information based upon the visitors’ requests.

If you would be interested in volunteering, contact Bryson by email at dbryson@highlandcounty.com or by calling 937-763-7012.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@aimmediamidwest.com.

