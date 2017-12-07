Man injured after truck rolls

A Lynchburg man sustained non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday in a two-car accident on U.S. Route 50 west of Lynchburg. According to trooper James Brooks with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Raymond Koch, 78, Lynchburg, was driving westbound on U.S. 50 in a white 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, and was about to turn left on Quallen Road near the Brown County line when he was struck from behind by a gray 2015 Ford Fusion driven by Jonathon Pfeiffer, 43, Midland. Koch’s vehicle rolled once and came to rest in a ditch on the side of the road, according to Brooks. Brooks said Koch was transported by ground to Highland District Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Pfeiffer will be charged with assured clear distance ahead, Brooks said.

