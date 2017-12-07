Coffey voices concern over utility ‘deals’

Greenfield City Manager Ron Coffey on Wednesday warned, based on resident reports, about possible “unscrupulous salespeople going door-to-door offering deals” on utilities.

He said one resident this week said they had been told that Greenfield was changing its aggregation program and the salesperson advised the resident they should change to a new supplier.

“For the record,” Coffey said, “Greenfield’s electric aggregation rate is $.0535 per kWh through FirstEnergy Solutions until May 2020, and the opt-in natural gas rate is $.0415 per CcF through Volunteer Energy Solutions through September 2019.”

Coffey said anyone wanting more information can call the city offices at 937-981-3500.

“There are other legitimate offers out there, but before deciding, it’s a good idea to compare offers,” Coffey said. He said that could be done at energychoice.ohio.gov, which is maintained by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).

In other business, Coffey reported that a sewer main near South and Sixth streets was lined “to prevent infiltration into the sewer that was causing a sinkhole” near the intersection. Sewer department staff investigated the problem and found where the water was getting into the sanitary sewer.

Coffey said that over the last five years, “several” of the village’s sanitary sewers have been lined by Insituform, “cutting down on inflow and infiltration, and leaving the street surface undisturbed.”

On another matter, Coffey said village workers are having to do leaf pick-up “the old-fashioned way” since the village’s leaf machine is awaiting parts that were ordered before Thanksgiving. He said leaf pick-up is running behind, but continues.

Coffey reported on the Greenfield Police Department’s monthly report, which showed that in November (with year-to-date statistics in parentheses) there were 435 (4,574) calls received and handled, 32 (334) offenses investigated, and 84 (950) arrests made.

Finance director Carolyn Snodgrass reported the preliminary numbers for November as: month-to-date expense, $232,858; month-to-date revenue, $300,262; year-to-date expense, $3.69 million; year-to-date revenue, $3.48; and a general fund balance of $232,856 as of Nov. 30.

Shortly after Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Greenfield Village Council began the council chamber door opened and through it came 2017 Greene Countrie Towne Festival Queen Emily Parker and members of her court singing Christmas songs and handing out fruit.

They said it was a “thank you for all you do for us.”

The Greenfield Village Council meets in regular session the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the first floor of the City Building. The meetings are open to the public.

Emily Parker, the 2017 Greene Countrie Towne Festival queen, and members of her court thanked Greenfield Village Council members Wednesday by singing a Christmas carol and passing out fruit at a council meeting. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Council-pic-1.jpg Emily Parker, the 2017 Greene Countrie Towne Festival queen, and members of her court thanked Greenfield Village Council members Wednesday by singing a Christmas carol and passing out fruit at a council meeting.

Greenfield sewer main causing sinkhole repaired