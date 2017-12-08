SR 73 shut down north of Hillsboro after accident, downed utility lines

SR 73 north of Hillsboro was shut down for some time Thursday night after a vehicle apparently struck a utility pole, causing utility lines to fall across the road.

A dispatcher with the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Wilmington told The Times-Gazette that troopers were dispatched to the area of SR 73 and Diven Road on reports of a vehicle in a ditch by the side of the road.

According to the dispatcher, the vehicle had collided with a utility pole, and lines had fallen, posing a possible hazard for motorists.

The dispatcher said the driver refused treatment on the scene and no other injuries were reported.

Kathleen Fuller of the Ohio Department of Transportation said ODOT crews were called to the scene around 6 p.m., and utility workers had the pole fixed and road cleared around 12:30 a.m.

Traffic was routed around the area via Careytown Road and Welcome Road.