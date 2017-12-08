Goverment drops plans to go after Schlichter

COLUMBUS — The government says it is dropping plans to go after retirement funds for an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who’s serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 57-year-old Art Schlichter, a 1978 graduate of Miami Trace High School who played in the former South Central Ohio League, owes more than $2.2 million from judgments against him in two separate criminal cases.

Federal prosecutors had sought money in Schlichter’s two NFL retirement funds, but said Thursday they’ve determined Schlichter doesn’t have money in the funds.

Schlichter led Miami Trace to a 39-0-1 record, was a record-setting quarterback at Ohio State, and was the No. 4 pick in the 1982 NFL draft.

Schlichter is serving a nearly 11-year sentence on federal fraud charges. Prosecutors say he promised college and NFL game tickets, including to the Super Bowl, but never delivered despite receiving thousands of dollars in payments.

It’s unclear who’s representing Schlichter. A former attorney said he wasn’t familiar with the government’s request.

In this Sept 15, 2011 file photo, former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Art Schlichter listens as a judge reads him his sentence in Columbus.